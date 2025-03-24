CNCI pushes for recognition of Chakma language in Mizoram

Aizawl, Mar 24: The Chakma National Council of India (CNCI), Mizoram State Committee, has advocated for the official recognition of the Chakma language in Mizoram. This issue was the central resolution at its two-day second general conference held in Kamalanagar, the headquarters of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in southern Mizoram.

The conference, which concluded on Sunday, was attended by notable figures including Molin Kumar Chakma, Chief Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC); MLAS Prova Chakma and Rasik Mohan Chakma; former MoS and former CEM of CADC Dr BD Chakma; leaders from all political parties within the CADC; and representatives from various Chakma NGOs across Mizoram.

Discussions primarily focused on Chakma nationalism, unity and the challenges faced by the community both within Mizoram and at the national level.

A significant point of discussion was the continued exclusion of the Chakma language from Mizoram's list of officially recognised languages. The conference participants expressed serious concern over this issue. The CNCI strongly criticised the recurring misidentification of Chakmas as Bengalis in reports submitted by the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities to the President of India. They described this as a persistent injustice, especially considering the community constitutes nearly one-tenth of Mizoram's population.

The conference resolved to increase efforts to urge the Mizoram government to officially recognise the Chakma language and outlined plans for specific actions to achieve this goal.

The conference also involved the reconstitution of the CNCI's Mizoram State Committee's executive body, with MLA Rasik Mohan Chakma assuming the role of president.

Another issue brought to the forefront was the ongoing national demand for the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Act of 1949 and the transfer of the Mahabodhi Temple's management to the Buddhist community.

The CNCI criticised the central government's continued inaction on this matter and pledged its full support to the broader movement advocating for Buddhist control over the historic temple.

The resolutions adopted at the conference underscore the Chakma community's commitment to protecting its linguistic and religious identity. Leaders pledged to pursue these objectives through coordinated efforts both within Mizoram and at the national level.





By

Correspondent