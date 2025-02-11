CM’s Singapore visit, Day 1: Sarma meets Prez Shanmugaratnam, industry leaders

Guwahati, Feb 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, currently on a two-day visit to Singapore, met with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday to discuss the growing collaborative efforts between India and Singapore.

This high-level meeting also focused on Assam’s pivotal role in the India-Singapore partnership, ahead of the much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit on February 25.

Sharing insights from the meeting, Sarma took to social media, highlighting the fruitful discussions on ongoing projects and Assam’s future prospects in various sectors.

“Our discussions covered ongoing collaborative projects, with a special emphasis on Assam’s role as a key pillar in the India-Singapore partnership,” Sarma posted.

The Chief Minister also outlined Assam’s ambition to strengthen ties in emerging sectors, such as semiconductors, green energy, and advanced technology.

“We aim to further our collaboration in these vital areas, ensuring Assam’s position as a growing hub for innovation,” Sarma wrote.

Prior to that, the Chief Minister also had an important meeting with Low Cher Ek, the CEO and Global Lead of Township at Surbana Jurong Private Limited.

Sarma reviewed the company’s ongoing projects in Assam, expressing a keen interest in leveraging Singapore’s expertise in urban planning to shape the future of Assam’s cities and industrial parks.









Chief Minister with Low Cher Ek from Surbana Jurong. (Photo:@CMOfficeAssam/X)





“…We seek to leverage Singapore’s town planning expertise to build Assam’s future cities and industrial parks and enhance the #EaseofLiving of our people,” Sarma posted on social media.

Sarma’s Day 1 in Singapore began with met with leaders from Singapore’s semiconductor industry, including prominent figures from ASMPT, AEM, Besi, Temasek, and others.

The discussions revolved around deepening India-Singapore cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing.





Chief Minister (centre) in a productive discussion with leaders from the semiconductor industry. (Photo:@himantabiswa/X)

"...I have invited them to partner with us at Assam’s upcoming #ElectronicCity in Jagiroad," he informed via a post on social media.

Singapore was recently announced as the first partner country for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, a significant development that will mark a new chapter in the state’s economic growth.

This announcement was made by Singapore’s High Commissioner, HC Wong, following a recent Ambassador’s Roundtable in Delhi attended by Sarma.

Sarma’s Singapore visit follows his recent trips to South Korea and Japan, where he pitched Assam as a prime investment destination ahead of the much-anticipated two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, starting February 25.