CM's gallows vow drives Manipur Assembly to form committee on illegal immigration

Imphal, August 7: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has declared that he is willing to go to the gallows if it’s proven that Manipur is free of illegal immigration.



Speaking during the ongoing 12th Assembly session, the Chief Minister said, “If the entry of illegal immigrants in Manipur is not true, the people can hang me.”

Citing the issue of illegal immigration as a “grave” one, Chief Minister Singh said that about 40% of Manipur, “including some members of the House”, are unaware of the impacts of illegal immigration.

To substantiate his claim, the Chief Minister also produced satellite images, showing significant demographic changes in a specific area between 2006 and 2018, informing that the “changes” had also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In view of the Chief Minister’s claims, the Assembly resolved to investigate the matter and constituted a House Committee, led by Minister Letpao Haokip to investigate the matter at the state’s borders.

The move to constitute the Committee was proposed by Chief Minister Singh while giving his statement in response to a calling attention motion raised by NPF MLA Leishiyo Keishing. It was supported by the CLP leader, O Ibobi, suggesting the inclusion of members from all communities.

While calling for attention, MLA Leishiyo highlighted the lack of a concrete national policy to tackle illegal immigration, criticising the Indian Foreigner Act for inadequacies in dealing with the issue effectively.

He highlighted that tackling the issue requires national commitment and action-oriented laws rather than mere lip service.

Citing Kamjong district as a focal point, Leishiyo said that with 6,199 detected illegal immigrants out of Manipur's total of 10,590, the MLA expressed concerns that the actual numbers could be higher.

He noted that these illegal immigrants, blending into the local populace, are not only impacting the demographic fabric but also affecting local job markets by accepting lower wages.

The MLA pointed out the numbers of illegal immigrants, as per reports, in various districts -2,409 in Tengnoupal; 1,895 in Chandel; 150 in Churachandpur; 11 in Imphal West; six in Kakching; three in Ukhrul; two in Kangpokpi; and one each in Imphal East, Thoubal, and Bishnupur.

Earlier on August 5, Chief Minister Singh had also informed the House that 59,564 people were displaced and 11,133 houses were destroyed in the ongoing ethnic violence that broke out on May 3, 2023.

While replying to a question from Congress MLA K Ranjit, the chief minister said that Rs. 25,000 has been paid as the first instalment to the bank accounts of 2,792 people under the “One Family One Lakh” scheme, adding that, 2,156 bank accounts in Kangpokpo district and 512 in Bishnupur district received the amount so far and the remaining amount will also be sent soon.

"The cabinet had earlier decided that as of now Rs 1 lakh amount would be firstly given to those whose homes were totally gutted in fire," he told the House.