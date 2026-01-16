CM Sarma flags West Bengal’s role in border infiltration, warns of impact on Assam, NE

Guwahati, Jan 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday raised strong concerns over what he described as West Bengal’s inadequate response to cross-border infiltration, warning that the situation could have far-reaching consequences for Assam and the entire Northeast.

Speaking in Agartala, Sarma said demographic trends and illegal immigration posed a “complex and sensitive challenge” for the region, with Assam likely to be the worst affected.

He cautioned that unchecked infiltration was not merely a state-level issue but one with national security implications.

“After the census, the Muslim population may reach around 40 per cent. This makes the situation extremely complex for the entire Northeast, but Assam will bear the maximum impact,” Sarma said.

“This is a direct attack on Assam. We will have to remain vigilant and continue to struggle every day to protect our land and identity", he added.

The Chief Minister said states like Assam and Tripura were actively working to prevent illegal entry and were pushing back infiltrators along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

However, he alleged that West Bengal was failing to take similar measures, thereby exacerbating the problem.

“At present, Assam and Tripura are holding the line and pushing infiltrators back. But West Bengal is neither pushing them back nor taking effective steps to stop infiltration. This is a serious issue,” Sarma said.

“If West Bengal does not respond to the national cause, it results in losses not only for Assam but for the entire country", Sarma added.

Linking the issue directly to politics in the neighbouring state, Sarma said he was closely monitoring developments ahead of the West Bengal elections.

“I am watching the Bengal elections very carefully. If the Northeast has to survive, we will have to take a strong and united stand on the Indo-Bangladesh border,” he said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that intruders were being provided shelter in West Bengal, making it difficult to control the flow of illegal migrants into the Northeast.

“When infiltrators are given shelter elsewhere, the pressure inevitably shifts to Assam and other Northeastern states,” he added.

Describing infiltration as one of the most pressing challenges facing the region, Sarma called for strict and coordinated measures at the national level to secure borders and prevent illegal entry. “Intrusion is not just Assam’s problem, but is a challenge for the entire Northeast. Strong, decisive steps are needed to address this issue once and for all,” he said.