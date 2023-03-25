CM Sangma: Ropeway in Shillong soon; project at advanced stage

Guwahati, March 25: With an aim to boost tourism, Shillong is all set to become a significant tourist destination in the North East, with the Meghalaya Government planning to construct a ropeway project to the top of Shillong Peak.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad k. Sangma mentioned that the government has already generated the funds and talked with the land owners to begin the work.

Furthermore, he also stated that the initiative will revamp the entire Shillong Peak area where major stores will also be put up which would encourage many people to start small businesses in that area.