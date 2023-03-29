CM Sangma: Meghalaya to begin border talks with Assam soon

Guwahati, March 29: Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday stated that official talks with Assam on the unresolved six areas of border dispute will begin soon this year.

Speaking to the media, Sangma mentioned “We will try to initiate talks as soon as possible. Communication has already started but officially, we will try to work out in April or May.”

Earlier, both the states signed the historic agreement in the national capital on March 2022 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to sort out the 50 year old boundary dispute.