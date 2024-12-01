CM Rio, AR Rahman inaugurate ₹5-Cr Centre of Excellence for Music and Arts in Kohima

Kohima, Dec 1: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, accompanied by Grammy winning music composer AR Rahman, inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Music and Arts (CEMA) in Kohima on Sunday.

The facility, set up by the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), aims to position Nagaland as a global hub for musical and artistic talent.

Chief Minister Rio, speaking at the event, described the inauguration as the fulfillment of a long-standing vision to promote youth development through music, art, and entrepreneurship.

He recalled efforts made during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to focus on youth empowerment through cultural initiatives, which, despite setbacks, led to the rise of Nagaland's musical talents.

“Although the central government’s change sidelined the initiative at the time, our youth have continued to showcase their talents on the global stage,” Rio said, reflecting on the state's cultural growth.

He credited the declaration of the Year of Youth Empowerment in 2004 for the establishment of music schools across villages and churches.

Rahman, in his address, shared how Nagaland’s rich cultural landscape had inspired his continuous search for musical depth. “I have come to Nagaland to find peace and creativity in its culture. I am excited to mentor the state’s young musicians and help them achieve international recognition,” he said.

Abu Metha, Adviser to the Chief Minister, highlighted the role of government support in creating opportunities for local artists. “Nagaland’s musicians and performers have earned international recognition, thanks to government-backed initiatives over the last two decades,” he said.

The CEMA facility, constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment, is designed to nurture both traditional and contemporary music and arts.

The state-of-the-art building includes a recording studio, auditorium, conference rooms, dormitories, and a panoramic terrace offering stunning views of Kohima.

Designed as a pre-engineered steel structure, the facility ensures quality and flexibility despite the region’s challenging terrain.

The project was executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in collaboration with the Infrastructural Development Consortium and the Department of Youth Resources and Sports.