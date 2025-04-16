CM Rio admits development gaps in Eastern Nagaland, vows corrective action

Guwahati, April 16: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has admitted that significant gaps remain in the development of Eastern Nagaland, but assured that his government is committed to addressing them with focused interventions in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and connectivity.

Speaking at the 8th Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) Cultural Fiesta-cum-General Conference at Tuensang Parade Ground on Tuesday, Rio acknowledged the longstanding developmental lag in the region, which he attributed to its historical neglect during colonial rule.

“The British left this part of Nagaland unadministered for a long time. It was only in 1957 that Tuensang was made the headquarters of the Naga Hills Tuensang Area. This delay meant that education, healthcare, and infrastructure arrived much later here than in the rest of Nagaland,” the Chief Minister said.

Organised under the theme “Deliverance through Ethnicity Concord”, the ENSF conference brought together tribal leaders, student bodies, and community representatives from across the eastern districts.

Rio reaffirmed his government’s commitment to equitable development and promised renewed focus on building roads, improving communication, and strengthening basic services in the region. “We still have a long way to go, but I assure you that this government will do everything in its capacity to uplift Eastern Nagaland,” he said.

Touching on the ongoing Naga peace process, the Chief Minister urged tribal Hohos, national workers, and community leaders to unite under a common voice.

“Only when we are united can the Government of India take us seriously. One tribe or one organisation speaking alone is not enough—we must move forward together,” he emphasised.

Rio’s call for unity comes as the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) continues its demand for a separate Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT), comprising six eastern districts—Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Noklak, Shamator, and Kiphire.

The ENPO held its first round of tripartite talks with the Centre and state government earlier this year.

The FNT demand, raised since 2010, stems from a longstanding sense of neglect felt by the region’s tribal communities who have called for greater autonomy and accelerated development.