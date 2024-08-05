CM PS Tamang presented Rs 14,490.67 cr budget for 2024-25

Sikkim, August 5: Chief Minister PS Tamang, who also serves as Finance Minister, unveiled a substantial budget of ₹14,490.67 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year on Monday at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. This marks the beginning of a five-day budget session.

In his address, Chief Minister Tamang highlighted a dramatic 109% increase in the budget compared to 2018-19 figures. He further noted a significant rise in capital expenditure, which surged from ₹720.61 crore in FY 2019-20 to ₹2,661 crore in FY 2023-24—an impressive growth of over 269%.



Tamang credited this progress to improved state financial management, increased revenue generation, and strategic investments through externally aided projects.

He stressed that the state’s ability to attract additional funding for capital projects is a result of its strong performance and timely project completions.



The budget discussions and voting are scheduled for August 6.

