CM PS Tamang holds key meeting with Union Minister Scindia in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sept 6: Chief Minister PS Tamang (Golay) held a meeting at Samman Bhawan with Union Minister for DoNER, Jyotiraditya Scindia, focused on accelerating Sikkim’s development initiatives.

The review session, attended by Minister Raju Basnett, senior officials, and departmental heads, centred on ongoing DoNER schemes and the State Level Empowered Committee's performance to align development programs with Sikkim’s growth vision.

During the meeting, Union Minister Scindia announced the approval of three crucial healthcare proposals put forward by CM Tamang. These include₹6 crores for a hospital in Mangan,₹170 crores for a new medical college, and₹150 crores for medical equipment at Namchi District Hospital.

These funds will strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in both urban and rural areas of the Himalayan state.



Minister Scindia reiterated the central government’s commitment to supporting Sikkim’s growth, assuring full cooperation from the Ministry to fast-track projects and enhance medical services in the state.

This aligns with broader national goals to improve infrastructure across the North-East region.



The meeting provided valuable insights and directives for the effective execution of key projects, with the Union Minister pledging continued support for Sikkim’s development efforts.

