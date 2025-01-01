CM Prema Khandu proposes university for indigenous culture and faiths in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 1: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today mooted the plan to establish a university-level institute in the State for promotion, documentation, research and education on indigenous culture, faiths, and languages in collaboration with the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS), a non- profit organisation.

The ICCS runs a centre called RI- WATCH at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley, which documents, preserves, promotes and conducts research on Idu Mishmi culture and language.

Speaking after dedicating a Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo (prayer centre) to the residents of Pachin Colony near here on the occasion of the Donyi-Polo Day, Khandu said that the idea occurred during his discussion with ICCS founder Prof Yashwant Pathak on the side- lines of the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFC- SAP), to boost the indigenous culture movement and highlight the need to put the indigenous culture and faith of the State on a global platform.

Admitting that the proposal is in its nascent form, the Chief Minister expressed the hope that with the cooperation of the ICCS, it would be realised in the coming years.

Extending greetings to the people of the Donyi-Polo faith, Khandu urged them to "practise what they preach". He said that only speaking about Donyi Polo and its significance would not bear any fruits.

He underscored the role the IFC- SAP can play in preservation of indigenous culture of the State, and suggested that under its leadership, brainstorming sessions should be held with all stakeholders to find out the basic reasons for erosion of indigenous culture and faiths in the State.

The Nyedar Namlo dedication ceremony was also attended by Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi, former Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir, former MLA Kaling Moyong, former Adviser to the Chief Minister, Tai Tagak, senior leader Kamen Ringu, and others.

Kaling Borang, chief adviser to Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang and com- patriot of late Talom Rukbo, was the resource person.