CM Pema Khandu launches 5G services in Itanagar

Itanagar, Feb 5: Ushering in a new technological era, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched 5G services in Itanagar on Sunday.

Khandu remarked the launch of 5G services by Airtel and Reliance Jio in the state capital as the beginning of a revolution in the use of digital services in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture and public service delivery. He further said that it will benefit the start-up ecosystem of the state immensely.

Arunachal Pradesh IT and Communication Minister Wangki Lowang, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, CEOs of Jio and Airtel (Northeast) were also present during the launch of the services.

Lowang highlighted how the state government is making efforts to enhance the presence of telecom network providers in the easternmost state of the country.