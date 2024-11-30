CM Pema Khandu hails Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's contribution to Arunachal's culture

Itanagar, Nov 30: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that Dr. Bhupen Hazarika holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. "Through his soulful voice and powerful pen, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika beautifully captured the essence of our State's breathtaking nature and vibrant culture in his songs," Khandu said in a social media post.

He said this when a delegation from the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust met him and discussed plans to celebrate the late cultural icon's 100th birth anniversary next year.

"It was a pleasure to host the delegation from the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust and discuss plans to celebrate his 100th birth anniversary. This milestone is an opportunity to honour his unparalleled contributions to art, music, and culture, which continue to inspire generations," Khandu said.

