CM N Biren Singh observes 132nd Khongjom Day in Manipur

Guwahati, Apr 23: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday attended the observance of 132nd Khongjom Day, 2023 at Khebaching, Khongjom War Memorial Complex.
CM Singh paid tributes to commemorate the heroes who lost their lives during the battle of Khongjom, Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.
"The valour and nationalism of the martyrs will be fondly remembered and inspire the generations to come", CM Singh added via twitter.
