CM Khandu joins Adi community’s Solung fest in Roing, inaugurates key projects

Roing, Sept 2: The vibrant Solung festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and grandeur in Roing, drawing dignitaries from across the state, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu described Solung as more than a festival, calling it the essence of life for the Adi community.

“It symbolises gratitude, harmony, and the eternal bond with nature,” he said, while seeking blessings from deities Donyi Polo, Kine-Naane, Doying-Bote, and Dadii-Bote for prosperity, good health, and a bountiful harvest across Arunachal Pradesh.

Celebrated every year during the first week of September, Solung is a five-day harvest festival honoring fertility, protection, and communal prosperity.

Festivities in Roing began with prayers to Kine-Naane, the goddess of crops and prosperity, followed by rituals honouring Doying-Bote, the god of animals, and Gumin Soyin, the household guardian spirit.

Traditional performances added colour to the celebrations, with women performing the Ponung dance and men participating in community feasts to strengthen social bonds.

During his visit to Lower Dibang Valley, CM Khandu also laid the foundation stones for several key development projects aimed at bolstering infrastructure and educational facilities.

These projects include hostel buildings with kitchens, dining, and warden facilities at Sirang, Keba, Kangkong, and Paglam; staff quarters at Paglam; a 120-bedded hostel at Government Secondary School, Paglam; and a Type-V quarter for the Principal of Government Model College, Roing.

Additionally, infrastructure for an Electrical Sub-Division at Dambuk has been approved, alongside road improvement works in Dambuk township, the Dambuk ADC headquarters, and Paglam SDO headquarters.

Speaking at the event, Khandu reaffirmed his government’s commitment to balanced and inclusive development across Arunachal Pradesh.

“These initiatives will significantly enhance education, road connectivity, and basic amenities in the Lower Dibang Valley, fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the local communities,” he said.