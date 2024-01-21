CM Biren seeks ‘neutral’ forces to control violence in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 21: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, during his visit to the victim families of Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, where four villagers were tragically killed by suspected armed Kuki miscreants, revealed on Sunday that he has requested 'neutral' central security forces to protect the lives and properties of the strife-torn state.

In a gesture of support, Singh presented an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to each of the four victims, including a father and son.

Additionally, he pledged the construction of a house for a victim facing housing insecurity due to poverty. Subsequently, the chief minister, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, inspected the site of the incident.

