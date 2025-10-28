Climate change behind surge of pests, alien species in Manipur, say experts

Imphal, Oct 28: Climate change is believed to be one of the major reasons for the rapid growth and spread of pests as well as invasive plant species in Manipur.

Pests and insects that bring detrimental results to agriculture, will acclimatize to changing environments as pests and invasive plant species have continued to be a major threat for biodiversity loss if they’re not controlled effectively.

These observations were made by the Deputy Director (Research) Prof T Shantibala of Central Agricultural University, Dr M Haripriya, associate professor (Botany) Manipur College and Dr Arati Ningombam, Senior Scientist, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Northeast Hill region Manipur Centre while attending an interaction session with media persons on the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change premises in Imphal on Monday. The topic of the interaction session was “Alien species in Manipur-linking to the Climate Change.”

Senior Scientist Dr Arati Niongombam of Indian Council of Agricultural Research NEH Manipur Centre said that the armyworm, which caused significant damage to maize crops and triggered panic buttons among farmers, was detected in Manipur in 2019.

At that point of time, most of the districts in the State are under the threat of the pest except for Ukhrul and Tamenglong. Similarly, South American tomato pinworm, which affects the tomato cultivation, was detected in the State in the same year. This South America-origin tiny brown adult moths with black spots on its narrow wings is capable of destroying the tomatoes which is a good economic crop and can be harvested thrice a year, if not effectively controlled, Dr Arati felt.

Spiralling whitefly, a central America and Caribbean region-origin pest, which was detected in the State in 2015-16, is also capable of destruction of crops as it is difficult to manage it, she added.

Dr Haripriya expressed concern over the rapid growth of para grass (brachiaria mutica) in the Loktak wetland particularly in the habitat site of Sangai, the State animal. She also highlighted the vanishing of endemic aquatic crops/plants due to various factors.

The event was held under the aegis of Media Resource Centre in collaboration with the State Climate Change Cell, Directorate of Environment & Climate Change.

By Correspondent