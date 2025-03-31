Clash in Nagaland’s border districts leaves four injured, probe underway

Guwahati, Mar 31: At least four people were injured in a clash between villagers from two bordering districts of Nagaland.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthunga Patton, while addressing the incident on Monday, stated that the situation is now under control.

He appealed to residents of Kiphire and Meluri districts to maintain peace and harmony.

"Deeply disturbed by the recent reports of violence, reportedly among a few villages under Kiphire and Meluri districts. Such incidents not only disrupt peace but also harm the bonds that hold our communities together," said Patton, who also holds the home portfolio, in a social media post.

While he did not specify the exact date of the clash, he stressed the need for dialogue and understanding to restore harmony.

"The situation is under control now. I urge all parties to remain calm and work towards restoring peace. Dialogue and understanding must prevail over conflict," he said.

Patton noted that the cause of the violence is yet to be determined. The state government has directed the deputy commissioners of Kiphire and Meluri to investigate the matter.

"We have assigned the Deputy Commissioners of Kiphire and Meluri to conduct an investigation and submit a report through the Commissioner of Nagaland to the state government," he added.

The clash, which reportedly broke out on March 28, left three individuals with minor injuries, while one person with a head injury was transferred to Kohima for further treatment.

After visiting the patient at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima, Patton confirmed that the individual is now out of danger.

The Deputy CM visited the injured patient along with Advisor for Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards & Civil Defence and MLA of Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency, S Kiusumew Yimkhiung; Advisor for New & Renewable Energy, NSDMA and MLA of Meluri, Z Nyusietho Nyuthe; DGP Rupin Sharma; Home Commissioner Vyasan R; and DC Meluri Mhathung Tsanglao.

