CJI Gavai stresses need for timely justice at Itanagar High Court Bench inauguration

Itanagar, Aug 11: Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Sunday said that every step must be taken to ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest and at the least cost.

Judiciary, executive, and legislature exist solely to deliver justice to the last citizen of the country, he said. He also stressed the need for coordinated and calibrated efforts among these pillars for the success of democracy.

“Neither the judiciary, executive nor the legislature exist for lawyers, judges, or their own members. They all exist for giving justice to the last citizen of this country. I sincerely hope that the last man in the country will get justice at the earliest and at the least cost,” Justice Gavai said while participating in the inauguration of the newly built state-of-the-art court building of the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench at Naharlagun.

He also noted that despite facing numerous crises over the past 75 years, India has remained strong and united, and is moving towards becoming a developed nation – a feat made possible by the strength of the Constitution. He also underlined the importance of Northeast, noting that the Constitution provides special provisions to safeguard its tribal communities.

In the matters of judicial appointments, in response to a plea to increase the number of judges in the Gauhati High Court, Justice Gavai assured that he, along with the Union Ministers of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, would take “positive steps” if the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court submits a proposal.

The event was also attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other dignitaries.

Built at a cost of Rs 135.35 crore, the new High Court complex houses five courtrooms, including one for the Chief Justice, and features modern facilities.





