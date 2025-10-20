Civil groups in South Garo Hills raise alarm over coal mining, possible uranium threat

Chokpot (Garo Hills), Oct 20: In a development likely to spark intense debate, several civil society organizations (CSOs) from the Chokpot region in South Garo Hills have strongly objected to the scientific mining of coal in the Paromgre area, and hinted that uranium extraction may also be taking place there.

The objecting groups include the Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Chokpot Area Vigilance Committee (CAVC), Garo State Movement Committee (GSMC), Achik Conscious Holistic Integrated Krima (ACHIK), Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), and the Achik Youth Welfare Organization (AYWO).

Their opposition follows a site visit to the village on October 18, during which they were accompanied by local residents.

“Our joint inspection of the mining site showed it was in close proximity to ecologically sensitive areas. After careful observation, we were deeply alarmed by the level of destruction already caused to the environment and the potential for far greater harm if quarrying continues unchecked,” the CSOs said after the visit.

They noted that the mining area lies near several important rivers - Rompa, Rongdik, Khakiza, and Rongma - which serve as vital lifelines for the people of Chokpot and neighbouring villages.

“These rivers provide water for drinking, irrigation, and daily use for hundreds of families. Continuous mining in the region has already caused visible pollution, silting, and the drying up of small tributaries. If not stopped immediately, the natural flow and purity of these rivers will be permanently damaged, endangering both the ecosystem and the lives that depend on them,” they stated.

They further pointed out that the mining site is close to the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve, one of the State’s most important protected ecological zones.

“The forests here are rich with dense vegetation and are home to endangered species found nowhere else in the world. Uncontrolled mining will lead to deforestation, soil erosion, and loss of natural habitats. Wildlife such as the Hoolock Gibbon, Himalayan Black Bear, and several rare bird species may lose their homes, forcing them to migrate or perish,” said GSU general secretary Spensar Marak.

He added that the expansion of mining could also hurt local tourism and livelihoods.

“Sites like Abong Chigat, Redingsni, Wari Chora, and Tengte Rongrep are stunning natural spots that draw visitors from across Meghalaya and beyond. These locations could promote sustainable tourism that benefits local communities. However, unchecked mining will destroy their natural beauty, deter tourism, and strip the region of long-term economic opportunities,” he said.

Many residents, he noted, depend directly or indirectly on the forests and rivers for their livelihoods - from fishing and farming to small-scale tourism and cottage industries.

“The destruction of these ecosystems will not only harm nature but also affect human lives, local incomes, and the cultural identity of the Garo people, who have always lived in close harmony with the environment,” Marak added.

The CSOs also expressed alarm over possible uranium exploration in the region, citing past statements from political leaders.

“We are concerned and suspicious that the ongoing excavation might not be limited to coal. Based on earlier public statements by Tura MP Saleng A Sangma and BJP MDC from Tura, Bernard Marak, there are indications that uranium exploration and mining might be planned for certain parts of the Garo Hills.

If such activities are being conducted or disguised as coal mining, they pose a severe health hazard not only to local communities but to the entire region,” they warned.

The CSOs urged the State government to clarify the nature of mining activities in Paromgre, stressing that radiation from uranium could contaminate soil, rivers, and air for generations.

They appealed to the State government, Forest department, Pollution Control Board, and other agencies to take immediate action to halt the quarrying and revoke any illegal licenses issued.

“If the authorities fail to act promptly, we will be compelled to take further steps, including peaceful demonstrations, legal petitions, and public awareness campaigns, to safeguard our land, rivers, forests, and people,” they cautioned.

“We firmly believe that development must not come at the cost of destroying nature. The government should prioritize sustainable, community-driven growth that benefits both people and the planet,” the CSOs concluded.