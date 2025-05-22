Civic body’s 48-hr bandh intensifies, women paste 'Manipur' labels on security vehicles

Imphal, May 23: Normal life came to a standstill across the Imphal Valley on Thursday as the 48-hour state-wide bandh called by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) came into effect.

The bandh was called in protest against the reported removal of the word "Manipur" from a government bus transporting journalists to the Shirui Lily Festival earlier this week.

The bandh, which began at midnight on Wednesday, saw widespread shutdowns in all five valley districts.

Commercial establishments, educational institutions, and government and private offices remained shut, while public transport was completely off the roads.

In key areas such as Wangkhei, Khurai, and Kongba in Imphal East district, and Kwakeithel and Naoremthong in Imphal West district, bandh supporters hit the streets early to enforce the shutdown. Tyres were burnt at several locations in the capital city as protesters voiced their anger.

Reports indicate that all scheduled examination activities under Manipur University and DM University have been postponed due to the ongoing general strike.

In Kumbi, Bishnupur district, bandh supporters began stopping security vehicles and pasting posters bearing the word “Manipur”. Women protesters said this is their way of opposing security personnel’s removal of the word from Manipur State Transport buses.

Security has been significantly stepped up across Imphal to avert any untoward incidents. Central forces were deployed at strategic locations, including approach roads leading to the Raj Bhawan.

The bandh follows outrage over an incident on May 20, when it was alleged that security personnel forcefully concealed the state’s name on a Manipur State Road Transport bus ferrying media persons to the Shirui Lily Festival.

Responding to the controversy, the Manipur Governor on May 21 constituted a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter.

According to the Home Department’s notification, the panel will “examine the facts and circumstances involving security personnel and the MSRTC bus at the Gwaltabi checkpost”, and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

COCOMI has demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, as well as the resignation of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh.

The Shirui Lily Festival is being held for the first time in two years. The state, currently under President’s Rule, has been struggling to restore normalcy following prolonged ethnic unrest between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

