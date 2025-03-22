City police capture two KCP (PWG) cadres from ISBT; Manipur crackdown continues

Guwahati, March 22: The Guwahati City Police have apprehended two key members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), KCP (PWG), a Maoist separatist militant outfit involved in extortion and arms-related crimes in Manipur.

The cadres, Meisnam Bungochouba Singh and Techsa Ibomcha Singh, were arrested from ISBT under Garchuk Police Station on Friday. According to a police statement, Techsa is a senior commander of KCP (PWG) and is wanted in multiple cases of extortion and arms-related offenses, while Meisnam is an arms supplier for the outfit.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with Gajraj Military Intelligence.

Meanwhile, the crackdown on insurgency continues in Manipur, with security forces dismantling several militant networks across the state.

In a parallel operation on March 20, Manipur Police arrested four active cadres of KCP (Apunba), including its commander, from various locations in Imphal. Security forces also seized firearms, including an INSAS rifle and a 9mm pistol, from their possession.





Arrested cadres in Manipur

The arrested commander has been identified as Ningthoujam Chalamba Singh (28) of Khurai Kongpal Sajor Leikai, Imphal East.

The three other militants, arrested from their respective residences, have been identified as Mutum Jackson Meitei (20) of Lamdeng Thongkhong, Akoijam Sanjoy Singh (19) of Iroisemba Mayai Leikai and Nongthombam Gopen Singh (59) of Phumlou Siphai under, Imphal West District.

Security forces also recovered a cache of weapons, including one INSAS rifle with a magazine loaded with three rounds, one double-barrel gun and a 9mm pistol, among others.

Authorities indicated that further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the group's network, their sources of arms, and any potential connections with other militant factions.