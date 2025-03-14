Churachandpur Meitei United Committee submits MoU, seeks Guv's support for IDPs

Imphal, March 14: Representatives of the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee, led by its Co-Convenor, Naba Ningthoujam, called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Friday and submitted a memorandum requesting taking measures for the welfare of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Churachandpur district who are residing in various relief camps.

Highlighting their grievances, they said the IDPs are facing hardships, to which the governor assured the team that their concerns will be looked into.

Various groups and organisations in Manipur have been meeting with the governor to extend their cooperation to restore normalcy in the state that has reeled under ethnic strife for the past 22 months.

Earlier, on Thursday, six legislators from the Naga community met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday in Manipur.

According to the official statement, the MLAs apprised the Governor of the various issues faced by the common people.

The MLAs—Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Losii Dikho, Leishiyo Keishing, J. Kumo Sha, and Janghemlung Panmei—assured that they will extend their cooperation to ensure peace. They further expressed their confidence that under the leadership of Governor Bhalla, the state will return to normalcy.









Six Naga legislators of the Manipur Assembly with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla (AT Photo)





Notably, in February, the Arambai Tenggol had also said that the group is willing to help peace and normalcy return to the state and negotiated certain terms and conditions for arms surrender.

Manipur Governor, Ajay Bhalla, had urged the citizens and particularly the youth to surrender arms to bring about normalcy in the state.

While voluntary surrender of arms has been taking place in the state, police and the security agencies have also recovered arms from various districts in Manipur.