Christmas festivities observed in Mizoram with community feasts

Aizawl, Dec. 27: Christmas festivities in Mizoram concluded on Thursday with grand community feasts, a hallmark of the predominantly Christian state. The celebrations, which began on Christmas Eve, culminated in gatherings where people from all walks of life came together to share meals in local churches, embodying the spirit of unity and equality.

The tradition saw individuals, irrespective of their social or economic status, dining together without any barriers. Preparations began early in the morning, led by male volunteers, or "fatu", who skillfully prepared meat for the feast. Women, meanwhile, focused on creating vegetarian dishes, salads, and other accompaniments.

As the meals were being prepared, elders filled church halls with melodious Mizo Christmas songs, adding a nostalgic charm to the festive atmosphere. The feast was a collaborative effort with men, women, and children working hand-in-hand to ensure its success.













Community feasts observed during Christmas in Mizoram (AT Photo)

Community feasting has long been a part of Mizo culture, even predating the region's adoption of Christianity, introduced by British missionaries. The practice has endured as a cherished tradition, reflecting the communal ethos of the Mizos.

In some remote villages, the festivities extend for days, sustained by the generosity of devout individuals or families and the enduring Christmas spirit of the older generations

- By Correspondent