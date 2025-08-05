China fast-tracks Brahmaputra dam; India's Upper Siang Project still on paper

Guwahati, Aug 5: China is marching way ahead of India with the construction of a mega power project near the international border, which can have serious consequences for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the days to come.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that China has already started construction of a mega dam near the great bend of the river Brahmaputra to generate 60,000 MW power. Though India also planned a mega dam in upper Siang to act as a cushion to the possible effects of the Chinese dam, the work is yet to start.

Sources pointed out that if China releases excess water or cracks appear in the dam, the consequences would be devastating. In the same way, during the lean period, the possibility of India facing shortage of water cannot be ruled out. China has already announced that it is planning to complete the project by 2030.

Sources pointed out that the upper Siang project is planned to minimise the effects of the Chinese dam. As per the project, the upper Siang dam would have a capacity to hold 9.2 billion cubic meters of water and if China releases excess water or the dam cracks, it would have worked as a cushion to give protection to the lower riparian areas including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. Moreover, the water stored in the proposed upper Siang project could have provided to people during the lean season.

But the work on the upper Siang project could not be started due to opposition from the local people. Sources revealed that the project would be constructed by NHPC and NEEPCO, and both will have 10 per cent share in the project.

But even the investigation required to select the exact site cannot be carried out as yet due to strong opposition from the local people. “Government of India is very serious about the project and even Union Ministers visited the site and spoke with the local people. But so far, the local people are not relenting,” sources added.

Meanwhile, the lower Subansiri project is unlikely to be commissioned before December. Sources revealed that the first phase of the project comprising three units was to be commissioned by July, but the National Dam Safety Authority has raised some issues and asked the NHPC to carry out more plugging work. As the work cannot be done during the rainy season, it can start only in October and in that case, it should be completed by December. However, by that time, the fourth unit should also be ready and four units can be commissioned together. But it will depend on getting clearance from the dam safety authority.