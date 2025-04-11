Chin refugees account for only 4% of arrests in Mizoram, official data reveals

Aizawl, April 11: Official data show that Chin refugees from Myanmar taking refuge in Mizoram, account for only four percent of the arrests made in the State over a 16-month period, contradicting claims that their presence is driving up crime rates. There is a growing perception that the Myanmar refugees are involved in criminal activities in the State.

According to police records available from September, 2023 to December, 2024, out of 3,210 arrests made, Indians accounted for 96 per cent of them, including 2,833 Mizoram residents (92 per cent). The remaining included 158 from Assam, 44 from Manipur, and 24 from Tripura. Only 124 of those arrested were from Myanmar.

The data also reveal that theft and burglary were the most common offences, making up 42 per cent of the total cases, followed by drug-related crimes (16 per cent) and violation of the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act (14 per cent).

Meanwhile, Lalmuanpuia Punte, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, has called on citizens of the State to show empathy and thoughtful planning in their response to the ongoing refugee crisis. In an interview with reporters here on Tuesday, Punte urged the public not to marginalise the displaced Chin people who have fled violent political turmoil in Myanmar.