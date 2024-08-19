Chief Minister Saha mandates prescription for syringe sales after HIV spike in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 19: In response to escalating HIV/AIDS cases, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced on Monday that prescriptions will now be mandatory for purchasing syringes in the state.

This measure aims to curb the spread of HIV among injectable drug users.

Speaking to the press following a review meeting of the Tripura State AIDS Control Society, Dr. Saha highlighted the urgency of the new policy.

"To restrict access to syringes for those involved in injectable drug use, I have directed the health department to ensure syringes are not sold without a prescription," he said.

The Chief Minister also addressed recent reports which he claimed have incorrectly claimed 47 students in Tripura had died from HIV and over 800 were infected.

“These figures are cumulative, spanning from 2007 to May 2024. In the Northeast, Assam faces the most severe HIV impact, while Sikkim has the fewest reported cases. Compared to many other states, our data indicates that Tripura is in a relatively better position,” Dr. Saha said.

The Chief Minister further noted that most new cases are being detected in the age group of 16 to 25 years, with needle sharing being the “biggest cause of the spread of infection”.

Additionally, Dr. Saha directed officials to launch intensive awareness campaigns across the state. He advised the education and police departments to collaborate effectively in combating the drug menace.

“School teachers must be vigilant and report any abnormal behaviour among students. The police need to adopt a proactive approach against drug peddling. Proper enforcement will ensure drug peddlers cannot operate freely,” Dr. Saha asserted.