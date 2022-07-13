84 years of service to the nation
North East

Chess Olympiad Torch Relay accorded a grand reception in Itanagar

By Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and playing of inspirational, anthemic number "Chak De India", the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached Itanagar this morning where Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu received the Torch from Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha in presence of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung and other dignitaries.

The 'historic' Torch Relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on June 19. As India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th year of its Independence, the Chess Olympiad Torch is being taken to 75 iconic places across the country, including Itanagar and Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, before reaching Mahabalipuram near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, which is hosting the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad from July 28 to August 10.

Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha of Kolkata who brought the Torch handed it over to the chief guest of the event, CM Khandu at the DK Convention Hall here in presence of the Sports Minister, senior officials, and a large number of young participants from different institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said that it is a matter of great pride that the maiden Chess Olympiad Torch came here in Arunachal Pradesh and for this, credit must go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of All India Chess Federation (AICF). He added, for the first time in its history, India is hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad.

"You all know that the journey of the game of chess, traditionally known as Shatranj, originated from this great country and it's a matter of delight that the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay has commenced from the 44th edition of Chess Olympiad that too from India, and the Torch will travel to other countries for the successive editions of the mega event," he said.

Stating that the country has produced many grandmasters (GMs) and more GMs will be produced in the days to come, Khandu assured that the state government would definitely support the AICF and the Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association (APCA)'s initiative to promote the game of chess in the state in school level.

He said that during the last six years, Arunachal athletes have won 764 medals in different national and international sports events.

APCA president N Konia, while giving a brief on development of chess in Arunachal Pradesh, informed that APCA is going to introduce chess in schools on a pilot basis, very soon, after completion of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

"Initially, we are going to include two schools in each district. For this, all the ground works have been done, and AICF will provide the logistics," he said.

On the occasion, video messages of PM Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur urging children to take up chess were shown. As part of the celebration, some budding chess players got the opportunity to play against the grandmaster in front of CM and other dignitaries.

Earlier, the Chess Olympiad Torch was brought to the event venue in an open vehicle with Arunachal's pride South Asian Games gold medal winning weightlifter Sambu Lapung accompanying the torch relay from Naharlagun.

Later, the Torch Relay team left for its onward journey to Namsai via Assam's Dibrugarh.

