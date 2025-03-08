Chapchar Kut fest concludes with vibrant celebration in Mizoram

Aizawl, Mar 8: The weeklong celebration of Chapchar Kut, the grandest Mizo festival, concluded on Friday with a colourful event at the Assam Rifles Ground in Mizoram.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, serving as 'Kut Pa' (father of the festival), and Art and Culture Minister C Lalsawivunga, acting as 'Kut Thlengtu' (host), led the celebrations. A large crowd, clad in colourful traditional attire, gathered to mark the occasion, filling the venue with a lively display of cultural pride and unity.

Chapchar Kut, rooted in Mizo traditions, signifies the period when farmers take a break after clearing forests for jhum (slash-and-burn) cultivation. While widely celebrated in Mizoram, it also resonates with Mizo communities worldwide.

The final day featured an impressive showcase of Mizo heritage, including the 'Cheraw' bamboo dance, traditional sub-tribe dances, and 'Pawnto,' a lively children's game. Folk songs and performances added to the festive atmosphere. Cultural troupes from Assam and Nagaland (NEZCC) and a Fiji-based group (ICCR) brought an international touch to the event.

In Aizawl, festivities began earlier in the week with a 'Chapchar Kut Run' promoting health and fitness. Other highlights included a painting and photography exhibition, a heritage tour of a traditional Mizo village in Falkawn, handloom and handicraft displays, traditional film screenings, indigenous games, and local food stalls. This year's theme, 'Zonun Ze Mawi Hawihhawmna,' emphasised politeness as a core Mizo virtue.

Speaking at the closing event, Chief Minister Lalduhoma called for unity among all Mizo communities, including those beyond India's borders. He stressed the importance of traditional values such as respect for elders, selflessness, and mutual support in maintaining social harmony. He also encouraged the youth to strive for self-sufficiency to contribute to the state's

Historically, Chapchar Kut was a grand festival of pre-Christian Mizo society, celebrated with feasting, dancing, and merrymaking after jungle clearing for cultivation. Men and women donned their finest attire, singing folk songs and enjoying rice beer.

However, with the advent of Christianity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, many indigenous customs, including Chapchar Kut, declined. The festival remained dormant for decades until its revival in the 1970s as a cultural event, shedding its ritualistic aspects while preserving its spirit of unity and festivity.

With a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, Chapchar Kut 2025 concluded on a high note, reaffirming its significance in Mizo identity and culture.





By

Zodin Sanga