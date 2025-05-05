Champhai, Aizawl face water shortage as pre-monsoon rains send river turbidity soaring

Aizawl, May 5: Residents of Aizawl and Champhai are facing an acute water crisis following the season’s first major pre-monsoon showers on Friday, which caused extreme turbidity in rivers that serve as primary water sources for both towns.

According to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, water drawn from the Tlawng River—Aizawl’s main water source—became unfit for treatment after Friday’s heavy rainfall rendered it highly turbid. As of 8:15 am on Saturday, turbidity levels had spiked to an alarming 932 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU), far beyond treatable limits.

“It is currently impossible to process the water for safe consumption,” said a PHE engineer, adding that all pumping operations to the city’s main reservoir had to be halted. Rains continued through Saturday and into Sunday morning, worsening the situation.

Officials noted that the Tlawng River’s condition deteriorated due to runoff and pollutants from smaller streams and tributaries that flow through Aizawl. These waterways, often used to dispose of garbage and soil, carry large volumes of sediment into the main river during heavy rains, drastically increasing turbidity.

As a result, several localities across Aizawl have not received water through their regular PHE connections. The department has urged residents to conserve whatever water they have until conditions improve.

Champhai, near the Myanmar border, is facing a similar situation. The Tuipui River, its primary water source, has also become too turbid for pumping or treatment following the rains. Local PHE officials said they are unable to predict when normal water supply will resume. “We are closely monitoring the situation, but until turbidity levels drop, we cannot restart pumping operations,” said a Champhai-based official. With no clear timeline for restoration, both Aizawl and Champhai are bracing for prolonged water shortages.