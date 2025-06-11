Chakmas & Hajongs residing in Arunachal should voluntarily relocate from State: Rijiju

Itanagar, June 11: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday reiterated that the Chakma and Hajong communities residing in Arunachal Pradesh should voluntarily relocate from the State, citing legal and Constitutional provisions that prevent their settlement in protected tribal areas.

Speaking to the press during the ‘Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal – Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan ke 11 Saal’ programme in Itanagar, Rijiju said, “We are repeatedly appealing to the Chakma and Hajong communities to leave Arunachal Pradesh voluntarily. In a democratic country, forceful eviction is not permissible.”

Rijiju noted that the Chakmas and Hajongs were settled in Arunachal Pradesh in 1964 by the then Congress-led Government. “Now, time and laws have changed. We are requesting them to relocate to any place they find suitable. The Government is also prepared to provide a rehabilitation package, but they must cooperate,” he said.

Responding to questions about identifying relocation sites, Rijiju expressed concern over the lack of cooperation from the community. “I have personally requested their leaders to help in identifying potential areas for relocation, but unfortunately, they are not cooperating,” he said.

He also referred to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) while addressing concerns over illegal immigration. “Even if citizenship is granted under the CAA to individuals from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or other neighbouring countries, they cannot settle in the tribal areas of the North East. This is a clear and special provision under the Act,” Rijiju asserted.

The Union minister emphasized that the Parliament has enacted laws to protect the demography and cultural identity of the tribal regions in the North East, and illegal immigrants cannot acquire citizenship or rights within these protected zones.