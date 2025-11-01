Chakma leaders urge Centre to clear Mizoram–Tripura two-lane highway project

Agartala, Oct 31: A joint delegation representing Chakma communities has urged the Central Government to approve the construction of a two-lane National Highway linking Mizoram and Tripura, citing its potential to transform regional connectivity, strengthen border trade, and drive economic growth in the North Eastern region.

The delegation, led by Tripura minister Santana Chakma, submitted a memorandum to Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh during his visit to Silsury in Mamit district of Mizoram on October 30. The appeal was made as Dr Singh campaigned for the upcoming Dampa Assembly by-election, scheduled for November 11.

According to Durjya Dhan Chakma, president of the BJP’s Chakma district unit, the proposed highway will link Khantlang in Tripura with Zochachhuah in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, connecting further with National Highway 502A – a crucial component of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project that enhances connectivity between India and Myanmar.

The proposed route – Khantlang-Rajivnagar-Silsury-Marpara-Haulongsora-Samuksury-Matrisora-Demagiri-Borapansury-Kamalanagar-Longpuighat-Parva-Zochachhuah – traverses some of Mizoram’s most remote and underdeveloped regions.

“The project will greatly improve road access, promote socio-economic development, strengthen national security, and enhance cross-border trade across Chakma, Lai, and Mizo-inhabited areas of Mamit, Lunglei, and Lawngtlai districts,” Durjya Dhan Chakma said.

