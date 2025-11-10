Centre–state synergy key to Northeast’s progress, says LS Speaker in Nagaland

Kohima, Nov 10: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Monday, emphasised on the need for deeper Centre–state cooperation to ensure inclusive development and climate-resilient growth in India’s Northeastern region.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region, Zone–III Conference in Kohima, Nagaland, Birla said effective dialogue between the two levels of government is vital for achieving tangible results in governance and policy.

“Each level of government functions within defined constitutional boundaries, but collaboration between the Centre and the States strengthens governance and ensures that policies are more inclusive, responsive, and regionally attuned,” he said.

The Speaker noted that improved coordination in recent years has led to major progress in infrastructure, connectivity, and service delivery across the Northeast.

Birla also called for a comprehensive action plan tailored to the region’s unique geographical and climatic challenges, stressing that sustainable development in the Northeast must integrate climate resilience, green infrastructure, and community participation.

“Collaborative efforts among the Centre, state governments, and local communities,” he said, “are key to unlocking the region’s potential while safeguarding its biodiversity and cultural heritage.”

Earlier addressing delegates after inaugurating CPA India Region, Zone–III Conference, Birla appealed to political parties to uphold the dignity of legislatures and ensure smooth parliamentary functioning, especially ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 1.

Planned disruptions, he warned, undermine democracy and deprive citizens of meaningful deliberation.

The Speaker also underscored the role of legislatures as catalysts of change under the theme “Policy, Progress and Citizens: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change.”

He lauded the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for becoming a fully paperless legislature, calling it a model of digital governance.

Highlighting the Northeast’s centrality to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy, Birla said the region is emerging as a hub of growth. He urged state legislatures to promote local industry, arts, and entrepreneurship, fostering broad-based economic empowerment.

The two-day conference saw participation from 12 presiding officers, including seven Speakers and five Deputy Speakers, representing seven of the eight Northeastern states.

Birla extended greetings to the people of Nagaland ahead of the Hornbill Festival, describing it as a global celebration of the state’s culture and community spirit.