Centre to stage Khelo India Northeast Games every year

Guwahati, May 25: Identifying the Northeast as a powerhouse of sports talent, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya has said Government of India is fully committed to strengthening the sports ecosystem in the region through multiple initiatives, including hosting Khelo India Northeast Games in one of the eight Northeast states every year.

The union sports minister announced this while addressing a large gathering during the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday.

“The way Northeast is undergoing transformation, sports goods industry and sports ecosystem is developing, the day is not far when the world will converge in the Northeast to play. Today, India’s best athletes are coming from the Northeast. In line with the Khelo India Youth Games and University Games, we will be staging the Khelo India Northeast Games here every year which will not only help us scout talent, harness potential but also provide platform to showcase our traditional games as well,” he said.

The Union further added that the sports infrastructure in the Northeast has increased exponentially with 86 projects currently in use. Under the Khelo India scheme Rs 439 crore was sanctioned in 2021 for 64 sports infrastructure projects across the Northeast. These include synthetic turfs, multipurpose halls, swimming pools, and hostels.

The sports minister said that the region is home to 152 Khelo India Centres (KICs), which is training more than 8000 athletes, and 8 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) that is paving the way for a robust grassroots ecosystem.

“As of now, 3 National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) in Guwahati, Itanagar, and Imphal are providing world-class training to 600 athletes,” he said.

Giving example of Khelo India’s flagship scheme for women, the Sports Minister said that around 13,000 girls from Northeast competed in the ASMITA League across various disciplines last year.

This was enough proof how the region is gradually becoming a good nursery of talent that will provide a strong bench strength for the national team later.

With the target of hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Summer Olympics in 2036, the sports minister said that country as vast as India is a perfect place for organising international competitions throughout the year.

Elaborating on this, he said that currently India is experiencing three seasons – monsoon in Southern India, snowfall in areas in the upper reaches of Himalayas and summer heat in Western India. According to him, India was the best choice for "Play in India" like the "Make in India" initiative by PM Modi.