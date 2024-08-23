Centre grants Rs 40 Cr relief fund for Tripura floods

Guwahati, Aug 23: As Tripura is grappling with its worst floods in decades, the central government has approved the release of ₹40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people.

Taking to the microblogging website, Shah wrote, “Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of ₹40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people. The 11 NDRF teams, 3 columns of the Army, and 4 helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state govt. in relief and rescue operations. No matter what, our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi govt standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times.”





Earlier on Thursday, the state government announced the closure of all educational institutions until further notice. The directive affects government, government-aided, and private schools and colleges across the state.



Around 17 lakh people across Tripura had been affected, and more than 65,000 people were shifted to as many as 450 relief camps across the state as the flood situation worsened across the state. As many as 12 people are confirmed to be dead, and two are missing due to the landslide and drowning.



A total of 11 teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) arrived from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to bolster rescue operations.



This deployment follows the arrival of an additional NDRF team from Silchar on Wednesday evening.



Expressing gratitude for the swift support, Chief Minister Saha reiterated that the state’s administrative machinery is working tirelessly to aid those affected.

