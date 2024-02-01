‘Centre to focus on development of East,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman

Guwahati, Feb 1: As the interim budget session of the Indian Parliament begins from Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the central government will focus on the development of the east.



In her speech, “Our government will pay utmost attention to make the eastern region and its people a powerful driver of India’s growth.”

On PM Awaas Yojana, Sitharaman asserted that despite the challenges faced by the Covid-19 pandemic, implementation of the scheme continued and the government is close to achieving the target of close to 3 crore houses. She said, “Two crore more houses will be taken up in the next five years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families.”

Sitharaman further said about the women participation in the workforce. She said, “Female enrolment in higher education has increased by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls & women make 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity.”