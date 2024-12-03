Centre tasks Rashtriya Raksha University to study impact of illegal drugs in NE

Pasighat, Dec. 3: The Centre has tasked the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh with conducting research in pharmacology and toxicology with an emphasis on analysing the impact of illegal drugs in the country’s NE region, an official stated on Monday.

This initiative is led by the Ministry of Home Affairs and it aims to enhance national security through in-depth studies on narcotics trafficking, regional drug issues and community engagement, the official added.

"The newly established Centre for Narcotics and Drug Studies (CNDS) will conduct cutting-edge research in pharmacology and toxicology, with a focus on analysing the production, availability, and societal impact of illegal drugs in the region," said Avinash Kharel, director of the Pasighat campus of RRU, told news agencies.

Notably, the CNDS will begin operations next year and has been tasked with preparing a skilled cadre of professionals to address security challenges.

Additionally, plans have been made to approach the State government to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) after the Pasighat campus is fully operational.

"Once the centre is fully operational at the Pasighat campus, the university will approach the State government to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and express interest in training security forces in this domain," Kharel added.

Assistant professor in the Police Administration department, Sanjeev, explained that fundamental objectives of the CNDS are to develop effective strategies to combat drug abuse, improve public health outcomes, and foster collaboration with educational institutions, government agencies, and industries.

Further, Sanjeev added that through specialised training programmes, the RRU aims to empower students, researchers, and professionals with the expertise needed to tackle the growing threat of narcotics.

Highlighting on the proximity of Arunachal Pradesh to trafficking routes and the unique challenges of the Northeast, this initiative is expected to significantly strengthen cross-border monitoring and drug control measures, he added.

The centre will also support the formulation of effective laws and policies that will prevent illegal drug trafficking and abuse.

Sachin Chauhan, assistant professor (Police Administration), noted that this effort aligns with RRU's broader mission to enhance national security, with cybercrime and policing emerging as additional focus areas.

The Paighat campus aims to integrate research, education, and community collaboration which will build a robust framework to combat drug-related issues, ensuring a healthier and safer society, Chauhan further added.

Currently, the Police Administration department at the campus has trained 576 participants across various domains.

The RRU campus in Paighat began operations in 2022 and plans are underway to move to a permanent location in the future.

- with inputs from news agencies