Centre signs tripartite pact to solve problems of Tripura's indigenous people

New Delhi, Mar 2: A tripartite agreement between TIPRA Motha and the governments of Tripura and India was signed on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring a “lasting solution” to the problems of the state’s indigenous people.

With the signing of the agreement, the government has respected history, corrected past wrongs and accepted the present reality to proceed towards a brighter future, Shah said.

"I assure all stakeholders of Tripura that you won't have to fight for your rights anymore. The government of India will be two steps ahead in creating mechanisms to safeguard your rights," he said at an event held at North Block here.

The home minister said no one can change history but everyone can learn from their past mistakes and move ahead.

He said the Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, popularly known as TIPRA Motha, and all tribal parties have played a constructive role and the BJP government in Tripura also worked sincerely towards this agreement.



Shah added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, 11 peace and boundary settlement agreements in Northeastern states were signed.



He said the peace pact with the insurgent group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) was signed first and this will be the last for the Northeast before going to the Lok Sabha polls.



Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma was on a ‘fast-unto-death’ to demand a permanent solution to the problems of the indigenous people.

Following assurance of the interlocutors of the Central government, he came to the national capital and agreed for the pact.







