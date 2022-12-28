Centre signs peace pact with Manipur-based insurgent group

Imphal, Dec 28:The Central government has signed a peace agreement with Manipur-based insurgent group agreed to end violence and joined the peaceful democratic process in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of an "Insurgency free and prosperous North East" and under the guidance of Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, the Government of India and the Government of Manipur entered into a Cessation of Operation Agreement on the 27th December, 2022 with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) that had been active for more than a decade.

It further informed that this will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur.

The peace agreement was signed by senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the government of Manipur with the representatives of ZUF in the august presence of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

According to the Union Home Ministry, the agreement provides for rehabilitation and re-settlement of armed cadres.

Moreover, a joint monitoring group will be constituted to oversee enforcement of the agreed ground rules.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Manipur chief minister said "In yet another milestone towards Peace and Harmony, the Government of India and the Government of Manipur signed a 'Cessation of Operation' Agreement today at New Delhi with Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) that has been active for more than a decade. This will be a significant boost to the peace process in Manipur."

He further added "Truly happy to see that more insurgent groups have embraced peace by putting faith in the BJP government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji."

Last month, 31 militants belonging to four outfits laid down weapons before CM Biren Singh and joined the mainstream during the homecoming ceremony held in Imphal.

Chief minister N Biren Singh said that Manipur and other northeastern states were once viewed as insurgency-hit region. However, certain changes have been brought under the BJP-led government and build a health relationships among different communities in the state.