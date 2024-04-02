Centre should adopt tit-for-tat approach: Assam CM on China renaming Arunachal areas

Guwahati, April 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called upon the Indian government to adopt a “tit-for-tat” strategy in light of China’s recent attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh.

CM Sarma proposed that India should counter by assigning its own names to 60 “Tibetan areas of China”.

“My request to the government of India is that we should give 60 geographical names to Tibetan areas of China,” Sarma was quoted as saying.

While maintaining that “it should be always tit-for-tat”, the CM added, “But I don’t want to comment as it is a policy decision of the government of India. But if they have named 30, we should name 60.”

In the midst of increased assertions, China has issued a fourth list comprising 30 fresh names for diverse locations within Arunachal Pradesh, signalling renewed efforts to underscore its territorial claim over the Indian state.

मैं भारत सरकार से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वह चीन पर जैसे को तैसा/ Tit for Tat की नीति अपनाए और तिब्बत में भी 60 जगहों के नाम बदल दे। pic.twitter.com/HiHsahol1g — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) April 2, 2024



