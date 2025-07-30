Centre seeks six-month extension of President’s Rule in Manipur

New Delhi, July 30: The Central government, on Wednesday, moved a resolution in Lok Sabha seeking approval for extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai moved the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for discussion in Lok Sabha.

Speaker Om Birla informed the House that President’s Rule had been imposed in Manipur on February 13 and subsequently approved by Parliament on April 2. The approval remains valid for six months.

“If it is to be extended beyond that period, a statutory resolution must be passed by both Houses of Parliament,” he said.

Initiating the debate, Congress MP Anto Antony termed the crisis in Manipur a "man-made disaster" and alleged it has been caused by failure and inefficiency of the government.

He said Manipur, once hailed as a jewel, had now been reduced to ashes. A state once known for its green hills and harmony, he noted, now bled red.

“The sounds of nature have been replaced with cries of mothers who fear for their children, with the screams of women stripped of their dignity, and with the silence of the Prime Minister,” he said.

He further alleged that instead of protecting its people, the Manipur government had worsened the crisis through internet shutdowns, curfews, and brutal police action, allowing the situation to spiral into violence and chaos.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned for half an hour till 5.30 pm after treasury and opposition benches sparred over the situation in Manipur.

Kumari Selja, who was in the chair, tried to pacify the members but had to adjourn the House amid continuous sloganeering from both sides.

TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking in Bengali when one of her remarks was opposed by the treasury benches, leading to a war of words.

