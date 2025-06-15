Centre sanctions Rs 951 Cr for Tura bypass project to boost connectivity in Meghalaya

Shillong, June 15: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the sanction of Rs 951.27 crore for the construction of the much-anticipated Tura Bypass.

The 29.03-km-long project, designed as a two-lane road with paved shoulders, is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Tura town and enhance connectivity to the international border with Bangladesh.

Taking to a microblogging platform on Sunday, Gadkari shared about the project, stressing on the strategic importance of the bypass, which will run from NH-127B near Sanchonggre village to NH-217 at Jenggitchakgre village in the West Garo Hills district.

NH-217, formerly NH-51, is the primary road corridor linking Guwahati with Dalu, an inland customs check-post located on the India-Bangladesh border.

“The current alignment of NH-217 passes directly through the urban heart of Tura, where narrow roads and heavy traffic have been a persistent issue. The new bypass is designed to divert through traffic away from the town, thereby improving mobility and safety for local commuters,” Gadkari noted.

The bypass will not only enhance logistical efficiency and cross-border trade facilitation but also improve overall road safety by segregating long-distance vehicles from local traffic. This is expected to ease daily commute challenges and support regional economic growth.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma responded to the announcement with gratitude, thanking the Union Minister and the central government for addressing a long-standing demand of the region.

The Tura Bypass is part of the Centre’s initiative to improve road infrastructure in the Northeast.





