Centre sanctions ₹459 Cr in additional NDRF aid to Tripura, Nagaland

Guwahati, Feb 19: The Union government has approved an additional ₹459 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to assist Tripura and Nagaland, both severely affected by floods, landslides, and cyclonic storms in 2024.

As part of the relief package, Tripura will receive ₹288.93 crore for restoration and rebuilding efforts, while Nagaland has been allocated ₹170.99 crore to support disaster-affected communities.

The financial aid aims to restore essential infrastructure, rehabilitate affected populations, and accelerate recovery efforts in both the northeastern states.

“The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the disaster-affected people,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on a microblogging platform.

He further added that the allocated funds are part of the Centre’s additional package of ₹1,554.99 crore for five states—Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura.

“This is in addition to the ₹18,322.80 crore released to 27 states under the SDRF," the post read.

Welcoming the decision, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha asserted that the additional funds would help the state achieve development goals that were delayed due to last year’s floods.

“The ₹288.93 crore allocated to Tripura will undoubtedly help the state achieve the developmental goals left unfinished due to the 2024 floods,” he said.

Tripura suffered an estimated ₹15,000 crore in losses due to the August 2024 floods. During inspections by central officials, the state government had requested ₹7,000 crore in flood relief to facilitate recovery.

Recently, Chief Minister Saha had announced the construction of 43 flood protection embankments along 10 major rivers in flood-prone areas.

Speaking at the State Water Ministers' Conference in Udaipur, Rajasthan, he had highlighted the need for advanced weather forecasting radars in Tripura.

During his recent visit to Delhi, he had also urged the Centre to allocate funds for installing these radars to improve disaster preparedness, citing last year’s floods triggered by record rainfall.

