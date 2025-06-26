Centre reviews Rs 41,000 Cr infra projects in Northeast; focus on roads, power

Guwahati, June 26: The Centre has reviewed key infrastructure projects in of Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming its commitment to boosting regional connectivity, power generation, and investment climate in the region.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, brought together senior officials from various Central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

The session, on Thursday, was facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) to address bottlenecks through inter-ministerial and state coordination.

A key project in Assam, valued at Rs 6,700 crore, was reviewed for progress. Meanwhile, seven issues related to three projects in Arunachal Pradesh, including one private sector investment, worth Rs 33,469 crore, formed a critical part of the discussion.

Among the highlighted projects was the 2,880 MW Dibang Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh, being developed by NHPC under the Ministry of Power.

Touted to house India’s tallest dam, the project is expected to generate 11,223 million units of clean energy annually and significantly contribute to the country’s Net Zero goals. It will also aid in flood control and provide 13 per cent free power to Arunachal Pradesh. The commissioning of the project is scheduled for February 2032.

A significant private sector initiative, the Rs 1,000 crore GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited project in Arunachal Pradesh, also came up for review.

The DPIIT Secretary urged the state government to prioritise the project and provide full support to expedite pending issues.

“The state government was further encouraged to adopt proactive measures aimed at promoting Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), thereby enhancing private sector confidence and fostering a conducive investment climate both within the state and across the country,” the official statement noted.

In Nagaland, the Kohima Bypass Road project, developed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, was reviewed. This road project is aimed at decongesting Kohima city and enhancing intra- and inter-state connectivity, thereby promoting trade, tourism, and regional integration.

In Sikkim, two major issues across two infrastructure projects worth Rs 943.04 crore were reviewed, while three issues related to two projects in Nagaland, totaling Rs 544.65 crore, were also taken up.

Secretary Bhatia reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to strengthening institutional frameworks for infrastructure development.

“A proactive approach must be adopted in addressing all pending issues,” he instructed authorities, underscoring the importance of seamless project execution in the Northeast’s challenging terrain.

IANS