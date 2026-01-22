Centre reviews 221 infrastructure projects worth Rs 2.33 Lakh Cr for Northeast

Guwahati, Jan 22: Statistics and Programme Implementation Minister Rao Inderjit Singh chaired a high-level review meeting of Central sector infrastructure projects under implementation in the Northeastern states on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, he emphasised the importance of timely completion of the projects for strengthening connectivity, promoting inclusive growth, and supporting socio-economic development.

He urged all stakeholders to adopt a proactive and solution-oriented approach to resolve bottlenecks and ensure faster project execution.

During the meeting, reviews were undertaken for projects of the 11 ministries and departments.

During the review of MoRTH projects in the Northeastern states, 177 projects covering 3,634 km were examined. For the Ministry of Railways, nine ongoing projects were reviewed. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is implementing rail connectivity projects in the Northeastern region, where difficult terrain, monsoon-dominated climate, limited working seasons, landslides, and remoteness pose major execution challenges.

Despite these constraints, NFR has expedited works, including the inauguration of the Bhairabi-Sairang new line in Mizoram and completion of 1,072 route km of electrification. NFR requested for State support to address issues related to encroachments, land acquisition, law and order, and forest clearances to accelerate project execution, officials said.

Ministry of Power were also reviewed. Issues included non-availability of contractors, local hindrances, and issues in assessment and disbursement of compensation in Reserve Forest areas were highlighted.

In case of Tato-I Hydroelectric Project (186 MW) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) issues including transmission line completion and road connectivity constraints due to ongoing road upgradation works were discussed.

For the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, 21 ongoing projects were reviewed. The Ministry highlighted that certain projects in the Northeastern region have faced implementation challenges due to external supply disruptions and land-related issues, particularly for projects initiated during the Covid-19 period.

Issues regarding the North East Gas Grid Project included pending land acquisition approvals and administrative clearance for 33 km of pipeline were discussed.

For the Department of Telecommunications, two projects costing Rs 2227.45 crore were reviewed.

It was emphasised that while optical ground wire (OPGW) along power transmission lines is already enabling bandwidth provision, coordinated development of power distribution and associated last-mile infrastructure is essential to effectively strengthen telecommunications.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Supreet Singh Gulati, said that a total of 221 Central sector infrastructure projects, spanning 11 Central ministries and departments with an original cost of Rs. 2.33 lakh crore were currently under implementation in the Northeastern region.