Centre may seek clarification from State over illegal mining: Meghalaya MP

Guwahati, April 15: The Union Ministry of Coal may seek clarification from the Meghalaya government on illegal mining, said Voice of the People Party (VPP) MP Ricky J Syngkon on Monday.

The Shillong MP further added that he is pursuing the issue of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal with the Ministry.

“I raised this issue in Parliament and I hope the Union Ministry concerned will take stern action against those involved. It may also seek a clarification from the state government as to why this is happening,” Syngkon, who is also the general secretary of the VPP, told the press.

Syngkon added that while a ban on rat-hole mining was imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014, illegal mining and transportation of coal are going on rampantly "under the nose of those who are supposed to enforce the ban".

“This is a matter of great concern… some in the government may be hand in glove,” he said.

Eleven years after mining was banned in the state, recently, three miners were allowed to go for scientific coal mining in the state and eleven more are awaiting clearance.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had revealed that the Coal Ministry, which is supervising the mining operations, is satisfied that scientific coal mining activities are being conducted in accordance with technicalities and rules.

“The Ministry of Coal has inspected the operations and expressed satisfaction with the progress in the three miners,” Sangma shared with the press.

Meanwhile, a drone survey has revealed over 1.92 lakh metric tonnes of illegally mined coal across four coal-rich districts of Meghalaya — East Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and South Garo Hills.

Justice (Retd.) B.P. Katakey, who heads the one-man committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to look into coal mining irregularities in the state, disclosed the findings after a meeting.

He confirmed that the survey report had been submitted, but further clarification has been sought.

Justice Katakey requested additional clarifications from the authorities on the matter. The survey, he noted, revealed excess coal beyond the inventoried deposits within a 1 km radius.

Notably, earlier in March, the Meghalaya government had explored the termination of the services of Justice (Retd.) B.P. Katakey, who was appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya to monitor all aspects related to illegal coal mining.

An official source had said that the government had already sought legal advice to file a plea in the High Court to conclude the services of the one-man committee.

The Meghalaya government highlighted that, till December 2024, it has incurred an expenditure of more than ₹65,75,350 for his services.

It also cited the overlap of mandates between the High Court-appointed Katakey Committee and the NGT's oversight committee, leading to redundancy and inefficiency.

The government further mentioned conflict of interest, diversion of manpower, and a revised comprehensive plan for coal auction as additional grounds for the termination of the committee.

Meanwhile, in December 2019, Katakey had resigned from the committee, allegedly due to a lack of cooperation by the state government.

Later, he was reappointed by the High Court of Meghalaya through an order issued on April 19, 2022.