Centre intensifies measures to mitigate Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risks in Himalayan States 

Gangtok, Aug 9: In light of growing concerns following the Teesta-III Hydroelectric dam collapse in October 2023, the Central Water Commission (CWC) is undertaking a comprehensive review of flood management strategies across the nation's dam infrastructure. This review, which focuses on ensuring that all existing and under-construction dams vulnerable to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) have adequate spillway capacity, comes as a response to questions raised in Parliament by Sikkim Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba.

During a recent session in the Lok Sabha, MP Subba sought clarity from the Ministry of Jal Shakti on the measures being taken to mitigate GLOF risks in the vulnerable Himalayan regions, particularly in Sikkim. He also questioned whether any studies had been commissioned to assess the impact of GLOFs on existing and proposed infrastructure in the Himalayas, given the catastrophic failure of the Teesta-III dam.



In a written reply, Raj Bhusan Choudhary, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, confirmed that the CWC is reviewing the design flood capacity of all dams at risk from GLOFs. Additionally, he stated that GLOF studies have been made mandatory for all new dam projects planned in areas with glacial lakes in their catchments. The CWC currently monitors 902 glacial lakes and water bodies, with reports accessible to the public on the CWC's website.



Choudhary also informed the Parliament that a Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction (CoDRR), under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has identified several high-risk glacial lakes. This committee, which includes representatives from six Himalayan states and union territories, plans to send expeditions to these lakes for direct assessment and to develop comprehensive mitigation strategies, including early warning systems and structural measures.



Further highlighting the government's commitment, Choudhary announced that a High-Level Committee, chaired by the Union Home Minister, has approved a Rs 150 crore GLOF risk mitigation project. This project will focus on the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, supporting state governments in implementing various mitigation measures.



The Ministry of Earth Sciences, through its National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), has been conducting research on pro-glacial lakes in the Chandra Basin since 2013. Moreover, a study sponsored by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), titled "Snow and Glacier Contribution and Impact of Climate Change in Teesta River Basin, Eastern Himalaya," has provided critical insights into the status of glacial lakes in the Sikkim Himalayas.



The office of MP Indra Hang Subba emphasised the urgency of these measures, given the significant risks posed by GLOFs to the region's infrastructure and communities.

