Centre increases NE states' security funds by 43.7% for 2023-24: MHA report

New Delhi, Dec. 31: The northeastern states have registered an increase of 43.7 per cent allocations under security-related expenditure (SRE) provided by the Centre in 2023-24.

The region received an amount of Rs 281.50 crore in 2022-23, which went up to Rs 500 crore in 2023-24.

Home Ministry statistics revealed that Manipur registered the maximum increase of Rs 121.20 crore in comparison to Rs 23.65 crore, followed by Assam, which received Rs 266.16 crore in 2023-24 in comparison to Rs 109.16 crore in 2022-23.

Meghalaya also registered an increase in Central allocation under security-related expenditure of Rs 15.94 crore from Rs 6.45 crore registered in 2022-23. Nagaland received Rs 39.76 crore in 2023-24 in comparison to Rs 22.82 crore in 2022-23. Tripura received Rs 38.87 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 18.85 crore.

Only Arunachal Pradesh registered a decrease from its previous allocation of Rs 100.57 crore to Rs 18.07 crore.

Under the SRE scheme, expenditure on operational requirements of security forces, rehabilitation of surrendered militants, community policing and ex-gratia, etc. is carried out.

Referring to the situation of Manipur, the Home Ministry said that though the issue of violence primarily relates to the maintenance of public order, which is a subject in the State List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, the Central government has been consistently extending its support, as required by the State government.

"The Central government took a series of immediate and sustained actions to handle the situation. Immediate action was initiated by engaging with top officials of Manipur, progressively deploying additional companies of CAPFs and Army/Assam Rifles columns, deploying helicopters and drones, and implementing a unified command system. Efforts were made to evacuate students and residents to safer locations and conduct alternative classes for affected students," the ministry said.

The ministry said that necessary and concerted efforts are underway to restore peace and normalcy.

It said that Home Minister Amit Shah visited the violence-affected areas and rehabilitation centres from May 29 to June 1, 2023, and announced a number of decisions to restore peace and security in the State after reviewing the situation.

During this period, the Home Minister held more than 15 meetings with government officers, officers of security forces, political leaders and more than 100 members of civil society organizations.

The Centre has also released Rs 247.26 crore to Manipur as special assistance.

