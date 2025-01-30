Centre gives nod to restart coal mining in Meghalaya

Guwahati, Jan 30: Meghalaya is set to restart coal mining in a scientific and regulated manner, following an agreement by the central government with three miners of the state.

This move marks a significant stride, according to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, as it aims to help coal miners overcome the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) ban on unscientific "rat-hole mining" imposed 10 years ago.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned the unscientific “rat-hole mining” and transportation of coal in the Himalayan state decades ago.

The Supreme Court later allowed transportation of already mined coal left in the open.

"Three escrow agreements were signed between the Controller of Coal, Government of India, and the project proponents for mining sites at Pyndengshalang in West Khasi Hills district and Saryngkham and Lumiakhi Wahsarang in East Jaintia Hills district," Sangma told a news agency.

This development is expected to boost the state's revenue, as coal mining was once a major contributor, generating around ₹700 crore annually before the ban in 2014.

Notably, the state government appointed a one-man committee headed by former high court judge Brojendra Prasad Katakey, and they were tasked to recommend measures for implementing the verdicts of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court.

