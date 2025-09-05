Centre extends UDAN scheme, promises heliports in every NE District

Itanagar, Sept 5: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said that the Budget allocation for the Northeast has risen by 153 per cent since 2014-15, with over Rs 1.45 lakh crore invested in infrastructure projects in the region under the PM Gati Shakti Scheme.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the North East Region Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation-cum-3rd North East Aviation Summit here, the Union minister said the summit has emerged as an important platform to discuss infrastructure development, policy initiatives, and collaborative opportunities to boost connectivity in the region.

Kinjarapu announced that the government will extend the UDAN scheme for another 10 years in a modified form, providing greater assurance for civil aviation stakeholders, particularly smaller airlines and states. Highlighting connectivity as the region's biggest challenge, he said plans are under way to develop heliports in every district of all north-eastern states under the extended UDAN scheme.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in his address, said the Northeast has witnessed unprecedented development in the last 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He further announced that Arunachal Pradesh will soon have two additional airports, and sought continued support and technical assistance from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Civil aviation ministers, representatives from all north-eastern states, policymakers, and industry leaders are participating in the daylong event to discuss ways to expand airport infrastructure, promote helicopter and small aircraft services, enhance general aviation, and explore opportunities in seaplanes, drones, and maintenance facilities.

The summit is jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), with support from the Arunachal Pradesh government. This is the first time Arunachal Pradesh is hosting the prestigious event.